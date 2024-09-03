Iran sitting volleyball team beat Germany, advance to semifinals of Paralympic Games, Paris

The sitting volleyball matches at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games continued on Tuesday, with the quarterfinals held at the North Arena sports hall in Paris. The Iranian national sitting volleyball team faced Germany.

In this match, which had a crowd in favor of the opponent, Germany was competitive from the very first set, but gradually the Iranian team took control and asserted their dominance, ending the first set with a score of 25-16 in their favor.

In the second set, Iran displayed their strength and won decisively with a score of 25-13. Iran’s dominance continued in the third set, which also ended with a 25-16 victory for Iran.