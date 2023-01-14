Iran registers single coronavirus death

According to figures released by the ministry, the country’s total fatalities are now 144,634 since the pandemic began.

The health ministry registered 31 new infections over the past 24 hours, which take Iran’s total case tally to 7,559,737.

Of the latest new cases, 20 patients have been hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, 7,335,207 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Currently, 75 people are hospitalized in ICU units.

So far, 65,141,033 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

58,550,476 have received their second jab and 31,378,980 have got a third or fourth shot.

Currently no city or town is regarded as red, which refers to an area with a high number of Covid infections based on Iran’s color-coded system.