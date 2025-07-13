IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran reports severe environmental damage from 12-day aggression by Zionist regime

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Department of Environment has released a preliminary report detailing the environmental consequences of the recent 12-day military assault by Israel.

The report warns of significant damage to the country’s water resources and soil and also warns of the serious risks to public health due to the attacks.

The Department of Environment said beyond the human casualties and infrastructure destruction, the Zionist regime’s attacks have caused extensive environmental harm with long-term ecological implications. It further condemned the aggression, calling for legal accountability and reparations.

The Department of Environment also confirmed that comprehensive assessments of environmental damage are underway nationwide, and a detailed report will soon be released.

