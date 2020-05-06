Iran Sees Rise in Number of COVID-19 Infections

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 1,680 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases to 101,650.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday 78 people have died of the virus during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,418.

He said 81,587 patients have so far recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and been discharged from hospital.

He also noted that 2,735 patients are in severe conditions of the disease right now.

According to Jahanpour, 531,275 COVID-19 tests have been taken so far.

The spokesman says the rise in the number of new infections after several weeks of decrease is mainly because of a change in people’s lifestyle following the lifting of some restrictions.