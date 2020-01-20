Iran Says Will Target Any Country Used for Anti-Tehran Plot

Mousavi made the remarks in a press conference on Monday, when asked about Iraq’s complaint against Iran’s “violation” of its sovereignty after the IRGC’s retaliatory missile attacks on a US base in Iraq.

The Iranian spokesman said Tehran had notified Baghdad of the attacks in advance, and they must answer why they have made such a complaint.

“As we had earlier stated, we will target any place used for conspiracy against Iran,” Mousavi said, stressing that the US’ Ain al-Assad base in Iraq had been used to attack top Iranian commander, General Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad Airport.

“Iran has always wanted non-interference of foreign forces in the Iraqi territory, and once Iraq officially asked for Iran’s help, we provide assistance after notifying them,” he reminded.

He also praised the missile attacks carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against the US’ Ain al-Assad base, and said it was a decisive reaction to the US’ “cowardly” attack on the Iranian commander.

Still, he said, the Iranian mission to the United Nations has been tasked with legally pursuing the US’ assassination of General Soleimani.