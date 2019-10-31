Iran Says Will Likely Further Reduce JCPOA Commitments

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday efforts by the Europeans, especially France, to fulfill their commitments under the nuclear agreement have failed to produce tangible results yet.

He said a committee at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council is planning the fourth step, adding, “If the situation remains the same, we will take the step.”

However, he said diplomacy still remains an option.

“The door to diplomacy is open, as it has always been, and a series of measures and movements are underway in that regard,” said the spokesman.

Iran has already taken three separate calibrated steps away from the deal, and has warned it will take a fourth in November unless the Europeans fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran says it has been taking advertised, reversible and calibrated steps away from the deal as a reprisal for US sanctions, including its ban on Iranian oil exports, and the failure of the EU to do more to build trade with Iran. Tehran is due to take a fourth step on 7 November.