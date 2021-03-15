Iran Says Will Consider All Options If Israel’s Role in Vessel Attack Proved

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Islamic Republic will consider all options if Israel’s role in the recent act of sabotage against the Iranian cargo ship Shahre Kord in the Mediterranean is proved.

“The spokesman for General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces is the one who should comment on this issue, but the place and geographical location where this act of sabotage has taken place makes the occupying regime of Israel the prime suspect,” Khatibzadeh said in his weekly press briefing.

“The aggressive behaviours and temperament of this regime also back up this assumption,” he added.

“Whenever the region was moving towards peace and calm, the Zionist regime has created unrest in the region, for a quite clear reason: this regime has, since the very first day, sought its entire existence in crisis, war, and unrest, and believes it can continue its illegitimate existence only if there is a crisis, war, and unrest in the region.”

Khatibzadeh said if the role of any party in this incident is proven, the Islamic Republic of Iran would naturally consider all options, and will use all options to defend its inalienable rights.