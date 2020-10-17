Iran Says to Keep Using Nuclear Energy Despite US Claims

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says the country will press ahead with using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes regardless of Washington’s baseless allegations in that regard.

The AEOI made the comment in a tweet in response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s fresh claim regarding Tehran’s use of nuclear energy.

“Scientists in Iran’s nuclear industry, taking heed of the Leader’s guidelines, stand ready to counter the United States’ bullying and unilateralism when it comes to using nuclear energy,” said the tweet.

“A strategic principle for Iran’s Islamic Establishment is to be far-sighted when it comes to using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, and nuclear power will always be under the Iranian nation’s control,” he said.

Recently, Pompeo had claimed that Iran, with its nuclear program, was threatening the world holding countries hostage to its nuclear blackmail.

He called on the international community to confront Iran. Earlier, he had claimed and Iran was continuing what he called “its terrorist attacks” across the world and seeking to develop its nuclear program.