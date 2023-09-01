Iran says to announce cause of Rouhi’s death after investigation

Rouhi was announced dead on Thursday after he was rushed to a hospital in the northern city of Noshahr due to a seizure. The results will be announced after a thorough investigation, an official says.

Mohammad Reza Ebrahimi, Noshahr’s attorney said on Thursday, an investigator was sent to the prison to review the prison cameras, and the people present at the scene were investigated about the death of Javad Rouhi who was held in prison for involvement in last year’s unrest and deadly riots in Iran.

Ebrahimi said the results will be announced after the final report of the Forensic Medicine Department and a complementary investigation.

Rouhi had been sentenced to death by the initial court for his role in last year’s protests over the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022. But the sentence was revoked by the high court.