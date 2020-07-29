Iran Says Some 260,000 Patients Recover from COVID-19

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 259,116 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has killed 196 people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16,343.

She confirmed 2,636 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 298,909. Out of the new cases, 1,604 have been admitted to the hospital.

4,027 patients are also in critical conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 2,405,862 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

As in previous days, she said, Tehran, Mazandaran, Fars, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Alborz, Lorestan, Golestan, Kerman, Hormozgan, Ardabil, Isfahan, North Khorasan, Semnan and Ilam provinces are considered as “red zones”.

West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Markazi, Hamadan, Gilan, Qom, Yazd, Khuzestan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Zanjan, and Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad provinces are also in “orange” state, the spokeswoman stated.