Iran Says Reviewing Pakistani Media Reports about Border Clashes

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the country is studying certain reports published by Pakistani media regarding the initial clashes between fuel smugglers along the Iranian-Pakistani border.

“The issue is being studied by relevant officials and authorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khatibzadeh said in a Friday statement.

Considering the Pakistani side’s delivery of the body of an Iranian national to the Iranian side, the issue is being studied by the two countries’ top border guard officials, the spokesman added.

He said necessary measures will be taken by border forces at the common borders and by the Foreign Ministry based on the results of their reports.