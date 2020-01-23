Iran Says Ready for Close Cooperation with Russia’s New Gov’t

In a message on Wednesday, Jahangiri congratulated Mishustin on his appointment as the new prime minister of Russia.

The Iranian vice president also noted that the potential available in the two countries have prepared suitable grounds for the expansion of mutual cooperation, calling for determination and efforts on part of the officials of the two countries to put that potential into practice.

Jahangiri further expressed hope for the enhancement of relations between Iran and Russia in all fields during Mishustin’s term, in light of joint efforts and determination of the two countries’ top officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has picked 53-year-old former tax chief Mikhail Mishustin as the new prime minister after Dmitry Medvedev resigned from the job.

The new government of Russia includes a new economy minister and a new first deputy prime minister, but the finance, foreign, defence, energy and agriculture ministers all kept their jobs.