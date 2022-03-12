Saturday, March 12, 2022
Iran says it reserves right to respond to Israeli strike that killed advisers

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran says it reserves the right to respond to Israel’s recent missile attack which left two Iranian military advisers dead in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote in a letter to the UN chief that Tehran holds the Israeli regime responsible for all the consequences of such crimes and acts of terrorism.

He called on the international community and the UN Security Council to resolutely condemn this “provocative and criminal act” and to hold the Zionist regime accountable for its illegal actions, which pose a serious threat to international peace and security.

Takht-Ravanchi also warned Israel against regional adventurism.

Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli missile attack, with Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh saying revenge for the Monday strike will undoubtedly be taken.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also warned that the Israeli regime will pay for its crime. Iran routinely sends military advisers to Syria to help the Syrian government in the battle against terrorist groups.

