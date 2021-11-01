Iran says expects actions from Washington on JCPOA, words are enough

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has said Tehran has had enough of words from the US regarding the Iran nuclear deal and it’s waiting for action from Washington.

Saeed Khatibzadeh also referred to latest comments from US National Security Advisor about President Joe Biden’s readiness to return to the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

He said what Sullivan says contradicts the actions Biden administration has taken so far.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the US violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, left the JCPOA illegally and did all it could to scrap the agreement.

Khatibzadeh added that the US imposed oppressive and illegal sanctions on Iran and did all in its power to prevent Iran from doing business with other nations.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the Vienna talks aim to pave the way for the US return to the JCPOA and that Tehran held talks with the other members of the 4+1 group of countries to make sure Washington will get back to the deal in a committed way. The JCPOA unraveled in 2018 when former US president left the deal and reinstated sanctions on Iran.

This item is being updated…