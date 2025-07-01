Iran says arrested over 50 Israel-linked terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan

In a Tuesday statement, the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Forces said that the operation was carried out within a span of two weeks in the southern areas of the province thanks to unprecedented and effective cooperation from the public and timely reports.

The statement added that as part of the ongoing operational exercises, security forces from the Quds Base, the Intelligence Ministry, the IRGC intelligence organization, and the intelligence organization of police, inflicted heavy blows on the enemy’s “proxy terrorist elements.”

The operational objectives of the detained individuals, affiliated with terrorist groups from eastern Iran, included spreading insecurity in the southern part of the province and conducting sabotage and harassment operations targeting economic and infrastructure sectors, according to the statement.

A significant amount of weaponry and ammunition, including American-made arms, was also seized from these individuals.

The statement stressed that efforts to arrest other potential domestic collaborators and those responsible for unrest and insecurity in Sistan and Baluchestan were still ongoing.