Iran Says 300,000 COVID-19 Patients Have Recovered

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 300,881 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease so far or been discharged from the hospital.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the novel coronavirus has killed 168 people in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 19,972.

She confirmed 2,385 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 347,835.

3,882 patients are also in critical conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

Lari noted that 2,914,049 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Alborz, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.