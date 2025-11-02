Iran, Russia to build 8 new nuclear power plants

The announcement came during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s meeting with senior officials of Iran’s nuclear industry.

Eslami stated that Iran’s nuclear sector, despite decades of pressure since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, has continued to advance as a symbol of scientific self-reliance. He highlighted that under the guidance of the Supreme Leader, the Atomic Energy Organization has transformed into a pioneering, knowledge-based institution dedicated to technological innovation and commercialization.

According to Eslami, the organization is currently implementing the third year of its long-term strategic roadmap, which envisions producing 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity by 2041.

He said multiple feasibility and design studies have been completed to achieve this goal, emphasizing that the plan is economically viable and will attract investors due to its self-sustaining financial model.

Referring to the agreement with Russia, Eslami explained that following the successful operation of the first Bushehr nuclear power plant in 2013, a new contract was concluded between Tehran and Moscow for the construction of four additional reactors in Bushehr and four others at sites to be announced by the Iranian government.

He added that additional nuclear plants will be established in various regions to ensure clean, stable power generation, including projects in Darkhovin (Khuzestan Province) and a newly initiated nuclear power project on the Caspian coast in Golestan Province.

Eslami reaffirmed that Iran remains committed to producing 20,000 megawatts of nuclear electricity, citing continuity even during wartime as proof of the program’s resilience.

He stressed that the completion of these new plants will secure Iran’s position among leading nations in peaceful nuclear energy production.