Iran-Russia-China Naval Drills Grab Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran, Russia, China Start Joint Drills North of Indian Ocean
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- East Holds Drills against West Coalition
* Iran, China, Russia Start Drills in Sea of Oman
Ebtekar:
1- From Rumours of Resignation to Threat of Impeachment
* Hardliners Trying to Prevent Gov’t from Continuing Its Work
Etemad:
1- Marine Security Narrated by the East
* Iran, China, Russia Start War Games North of Indian Ocean
Hamshahri:
1- Eastern Military Exercise
2- Iran Celebrates Global Registration of Its Hyrcanian Forests While They’re on Fire
Javan:
1- We Won’t Give in to US Sanctions: VP
2- Barham Salih Playing Hariri’s Role in Iraq
3- Iran’s Healthcare Science Breaks Records in 2019
4- Asian Powers Show Off Their Power against US Coalition
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- MP: Iran’s Failure to Adopt FATF Standards So Far Benefited Enemies
2- Iraq’s Situation Gets More Complicated after President’s Resignation
3- Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan; 14 Killed
Kayhan:
1- Iran, China, Russia Hold Drills, Send Message to US through Oman Sea
2- Ansarullah: We’ll Repeat Aramco Nightmare for Saudis
Khorasan:
1- Eastern Triangle’s Clear Message to US
Mardom Salari:
1- End of Another Iranophobe: Will Pompeo Leave Trump Admin?
2- Christmas in Iran’s Jolfa
Shahrvand:
1- Iranian Woman Goalkeeper Breaks Iran’s Clean Sheet Record
* Team Melli’s Goalie among World’s Top 100
2- A Dolphin, Two Sea Lions Die in Tehran’s Milad Tower Dolphinarium
Shargh:
1- Easterners Show Off Their Power: Iran, Russia, China Hold War Games