Iran-Russia-China Naval Drills Grab Headlines in Iran

Abrar:

1- Iran, Russia, China Start Joint Drills North of Indian Ocean

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- East Holds Drills against West Coalition

* Iran, China, Russia Start Drills in Sea of Oman

Ebtekar:

1- From Rumours of Resignation to Threat of Impeachment

* Hardliners Trying to Prevent Gov’t from Continuing Its Work

Etemad:

1- Marine Security Narrated by the East

* Iran, China, Russia Start War Games North of Indian Ocean

Hamshahri:

1- Eastern Military Exercise

2- Iran Celebrates Global Registration of Its Hyrcanian Forests While They’re on Fire

Javan:

1- We Won’t Give in to US Sanctions: VP

2- Barham Salih Playing Hariri’s Role in Iraq

3- Iran’s Healthcare Science Breaks Records in 2019

4- Asian Powers Show Off Their Power against US Coalition

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- MP: Iran’s Failure to Adopt FATF Standards So Far Benefited Enemies

2- Iraq’s Situation Gets More Complicated after President’s Resignation

3- Passenger Plane Crashes in Kazakhstan; 14 Killed

Kayhan:

1- Iran, China, Russia Hold Drills, Send Message to US through Oman Sea

2- Ansarullah: We’ll Repeat Aramco Nightmare for Saudis

Khorasan:

1- Eastern Triangle’s Clear Message to US

Mardom Salari:

1- End of Another Iranophobe: Will Pompeo Leave Trump Admin?

2- Christmas in Iran’s Jolfa

Shahrvand:

1- Iranian Woman Goalkeeper Breaks Iran’s Clean Sheet Record

* Team Melli’s Goalie among World’s Top 100

2- A Dolphin, Two Sea‌ Lions Die in Tehran’s Milad Tower Dolphinarium

Shargh:

1- Easterners Show Off Their Power: Iran, Russia, China Hold War Games