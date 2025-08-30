Saturday, August 30, 2025
Iran rules out negotiations under pressure, backs Russia, china nuclear proposal as ‘practical step’

By IFP Media Wire
Amir Saeed Iravani

Iran has dismissed the idea of holding talks under “threats or coercion”, describing a proposal from Russia and China toward resolving nuclear issues as a “practical step.”

Speaking to a gathering of reporters on Friday in New York, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani categorically rejected the unlawful notification by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom to trigger the dispute resolution procedure under the 2015 nuclear deal, saying that it sidesteps the mechanism.

On Thursday, the three European states – Britain, France and Germany – invoked the anti-Tehran snapback procedure, a clause enshrined in the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The clause reinstates pre-JCPOA era sanctions on Iran over claims of the Islamic Republic’s “significant non-compliance” with the landmark pact.

According to Iravani, the move has been done “with the sole intention of blackmailing Iran and exerting political pressure.”

“The E3 has no legal or moral standing to use the so-called snapback. Their notification is null and void,” he added.

The Iranian envoy stated that the E3 has failed to meet its own obligations, noting that several Security Council members, including China and Russia, agreed that the E3 had not followed the proper procedures.

“The E3 and the US violated the JCPOA first. They cannot now claim to act in good faith,” he said.

He was referring to the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA under President Donald Trump in 2018 and the subsequent failure of the European parties (E3/EU) to meet their own commitments, which included the imposition of new, unlawful sanctions.

He added that Iran has consistently notified the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, and the EU as the JCPOA coordinator, the repeated failures and significant non-compliance of the United States and the E3 over the past years.

Iran’s remedial steps have been gradual, proportionate, and fully legal, he said, noting that the E3 action distorts reality, rewards the violator and punishes the victims.

The envoy maintained that Iran has remained committed to diplomacy, adding that the failure of talks was due to the US and E3, not Iran.

He also stated that while Iran was pursuing diplomacy, the country’s safeguard nuclear facilities were attacked, an act of aggression that was supported by the US and justified by the E3.

In the midst of the Israeli-imposed war on Iran in June, the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, an action that constitutes a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“Iran has, nevertheless, chosen to keep the path of dialogue open and continues to engage with the E3 and the IAEA,” he continued.

The reckless so-called snapback attempts will meet with decisive and proportionate response, he said, reiterating that “Iran is committed to diplomacy, but it will not negotiate under threats or coercion.”

The Iranian envoy urged the Security Council to avoid being “misused by those who have violated” its own resolutions and the JCPOA. He called on responsible members to “defend the rule of law and reject this unlawful, unfounded, and politically motivated attempt” to reinstate terminated sanctions.

He warned that “the reckless decision by the E3 undermines Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA and constitutes an unnecessary and provocative escalation,” cautioning that “if unchecked, the E3’s path will gravely damage the credibility and integrity of the Security Council and place international peace and security at serious risk.”

He backed the proposal by Russia and China for a short technical extension of Resolution 2231 as a “practical step” in giving diplomacy more time to reach a new understanding.

