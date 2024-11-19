Iran says reserves right to respond to Israeli attack

Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s stance on addressing Israel’s recent hostilities, stating that Iran has not relinquished its right to respond to the Zionist regime’s aggression.

“We will react at the proper time and in a manner we deem appropriate,” he declared during an online meeting with commanders and staff of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC).

The top diplomat described the recent Israeli actions against the Islamic Republic as a new escalation. He explained that the “True Promise 2″, like its predecessor, was a defensive operation. However, the latest attacks demand a fitting response. He was referring to the retaliatory attacks by Iran’s armed forces against Israel in recent months.

“Our decisions over the past 12 months have been guided by wisdom and prudence, not impulsive emotions,” he continued, adding, “We have responded to aggressions while preventing further escalation of war, carefully considering all conditions and possible traps laid by the enemy.”

He stated the same approach will apply to ‘True Promise 3,’ with decisions taken at the highest levels of the system to ensure a well-calculated and effective response.

The minister emphasized that Iran’s strategy involves balancing retaliation with deterrence to prevent future attacks.

He pointed out failing to respond to aggressions would embolden the enemy, leading them to believe they can strike without consequence.

“We will not allow that calculation to prevail,” he underscored.

Araghchi also underlined the diplomatic dimension of Iran’s defense strategy, adding that following the “True Promise 2” operation, the Foreign Ministry worked to establish political deterrence by rallying regional and international allies against Israeli aggression.

“This political shield complements military deterrence but does not replace it,” he explained.