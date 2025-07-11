Iran reveals Israeli assassination attempt on President Pezeshkian during war 

In an interview with Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen network on Thursday, Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy for Communications and Information at the President’s Office, revealed that the Israeli attack occurred while President Pezeshkian was meeting with top military commanders.

He described the explosion as “large,” but confirmed the attempt had failed.

Tabatabaei stated that Israel had also targeted other Iranian political figures during the war, and pointed out that in the final days of the conflict, several regional countries conveyed ceasefire proposals on behalf of the US and Israel to Iran.

Addressing potential future talks, Tabatabaei warned, “If we return to the negotiating table, it will not be used again as a tool of deception.”

He emphasized that Iran will not negotiate over its missile capabilities, nuclear knowledge, or uranium enrichment, which he asserted are Iran’s rights.

He also said Tehran has no trust in IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi due to the agency’s “double standards,” and asserted that Iran would demand compensation for “crimes” committed against its peaceful nuclear program, in a reference to the recent US and Israeli bombardment of Iran’s nuclear facilities.