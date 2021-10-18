Iran resumes exports to Saudi Arabia

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iranian Customs Organization spokesman has announced the resumption of trade ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Rouhollah Latifi said exports to Saudi Arabia restarted after one and a half year concurrently with negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh, which is “good news”. 

He said Iran has just exported 39 thousand dollars worth of goods to Saudi Arabia that include 6 thousand dollars worth of tiles and 33 thousand dollars worth of round-shaped glass used in traffic signs. 

He said the resumption of exports to the Arab kingdom heralds a thaw in political, economic and cultural ties. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been holding talks over the past months on ways of normalizing their relations following years of tensions over a host of issues including the war in Yemen and the Syria crisis.

