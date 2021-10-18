Iran resumes exports to Saudi Arabia

Iranian Customs Organization spokesman has announced the resumption of trade ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Rouhollah Latifi said exports to Saudi Arabia restarted after one and a half year concurrently with negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh, which is “good news”.

He said Iran has just exported 39 thousand dollars worth of goods to Saudi Arabia that include 6 thousand dollars worth of tiles and 33 thousand dollars worth of round-shaped glass used in traffic signs.

He said the resumption of exports to the Arab kingdom heralds a thaw in political, economic and cultural ties. Iran and Saudi Arabia have been holding talks over the past months on ways of normalizing their relations following years of tensions over a host of issues including the war in Yemen and the Syria crisis.