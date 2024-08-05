Iran’s response to Haniyeh assassination definite: Spokesman

Iran has the “unquestionable right” to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Kanaani stressed.

Highlighting the necessary political and legal actions taken by Iran following the assassination of Haniyeh, the spokesman stressed that nobody is allowed to cast doubt on Iran’s legitimate right to retaliate and create deterrence.

“We believe that Iran is entitled to punish the aggressor within the framework of international law… Iran will definitely and decisively take serious and deterrent measures by exercising its inherent right on the basis of international principles to ensure its security.”

Deploring the international organizations’ failure to stand against the Zionist regime’s crimes, Kanaani noted that Iran does not seek an escalation of tensions, but intends to ensure stability.

“Iran believes that stability will be achieved with the punishment of the aggressor,” he added.

The diplomat also stated that the ministerial council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is going to convene in Jeddah on Wednesday at the behest of Iran to discuss the aspects of the martyrdom of Haniyeh.

The Israeli regime assassinated the head of the political bureau of Hamas in Tehran in the early hours of July 31.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the new Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, was martyred in a special residence after being hit by an aerial projectile.