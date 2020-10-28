Iran Reports Record-High Daily Rise in Its COVID-19 Fatalities

Iran has confirmed 415 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 33,714.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,824 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 558,648.

So far, she added, 467,917 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,012 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,821,681 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.