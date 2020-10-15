Iran Reports over 4,600 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 4,616 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 517,835.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 256 patients since Wednesday noon, raising the overall death toll to 29,605.

So far, she added, 418,054 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,671 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 4,426,779 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Kurdistan, and Fars provinces, she added.