Iran Reports Lowest Daily COVID-19 Deaths in Two Months

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 112 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest number of daily fatalities since June 28.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,206 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 354,764.

The spokeswoman said 305,866 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from hospital, but 3,794 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

Lari added that so far 2,987,117 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.