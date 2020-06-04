Iran Reports Highest Number of New Coronavirus Cases

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 3,574 new cases of COVID-19 infection, the highest number of daily increase since the beginning of the outbreak.

Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Thursday the new cases of infection increase the total number of cases to 164,270.

He said 59 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 8,071.

The spokesman said 127,485 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,569 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 1,019,362 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

He warned that Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Hormozgan provinces are in alarming conditions, and the situation is still red in Khuzestan province.