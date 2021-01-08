Iran Reports 85 More COVID-19 Fatalities in 24 Hours

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-
Dark Day for Iran Daily Rise in COVID-19 Fatalities at Highest Level Ever

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 85 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 56,018.

In a press briefing on Friday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,251 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,274,514.

So far, Lari added, 1,058,654 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,729 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 8,044,799 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently the four cities of Sari, Amol, Ramsar and Northern Savadkooh are in the “red” zone, 43 cities are in the “orange zone” and 401 are in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

Subscribe

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here