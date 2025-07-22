Iran reports 1,062 deaths in Israeli invasion; even prison attack deemed war crime

Mohajerani pointed out that among the casualties were 34 students, 5 educators, 6 doctors, 5 nurses, and 7 paramedics, with Tehran Province recording the highest toll with 265 deaths.

She stated that the attack on Evin Prison, northern Tehran, on June 23 has been recognized by international bodies as a war crime.

Mohajersni also highlighted damage to civilian infrastructure, including 36 schools across 16 provinces, 219 industrial units, 7 hospitals, 11 ambulances, and 8,000 residential units.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir confirmed that 75 inmates left Evin Prison during the attack, but emphasized it was not a “prison break.”

He said 48 have returned or been detained, while 27 remain unaccounted for. These individuals were described as low-risk offenders, with no spies or high-security prisoners among them.

Authorities have launched reconstruction efforts and are monitoring the situation closely. The government continues to coordinate with emergency services and humanitarian organizations to support affected civilians, he added.