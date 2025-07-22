IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran reports 1,062 deaths in Israeli invasion; even prison attack deemed war crime

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani announced on Tuesday that 1,062 Iranians were killed during the 12-day aggression by Israel last month, including 102 women and 38 children.

Mohajerani pointed out that among the casualties were 34 students, 5 educators, 6 doctors, 5 nurses, and 7 paramedics, with Tehran Province recording the highest toll with 265 deaths.

She stated that the attack on Evin Prison, northern Tehran, on June 23 has been recognized by international bodies as a war crime.

Mohajersni also highlighted damage to civilian infrastructure, including 36 schools across 16 provinces, 219 industrial units, 7 hospitals, 11 ambulances, and 8,000 residential units.

Also on Tuesday, Iran’s Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir confirmed that 75 inmates left Evin Prison during the attack, but emphasized it was not a “prison break.”

He said 48 have returned or been detained, while 27 remain unaccounted for. These individuals were described as low-risk offenders, with no spies or high-security prisoners among them.

Authorities have launched reconstruction efforts and are monitoring the situation closely. The government continues to coordinate with emergency services and humanitarian organizations to support affected civilians, he added.

