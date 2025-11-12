IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Iran releases first Hebrew-language documentary highlighting 12-day conflict

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has produced and released its first Hebrew-language documentary, “Missiles Over Bazan,” through the Tasnim News Agency.

The film presents a fresh perspective on the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June, marking a notable step in Iranian media efforts directed at Israeli audiences.

The documentary explores the hidden confrontation between Iran and Israel in the oil and gas infrastructure sector, an episode that reportedly influenced the course of the conflict and shifted regional power dynamics.

Through analytical storytelling, expert interviews, intelligence data, and visual reconstructions, the film aims to provide a realistic portrayal of Iran’s strategic decision-making and military capabilities, countering narratives commonly presented by Western and Israeli media.

“Missiles Over Bazan” is intended to communicate directly with the Israeli public from a position of strength, revealing aspects of the conflict that have remained largely unknown to Hebrew-speaking audiences.

Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has instructed the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to establish an international Hebrew-language television channel.

The network will serve as a platform to respond to Israeli media campaigns and promote Iran’s perspective in the region, according to an official resolution under the country’s national cultural, social, media, scientific, and technological policies.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks