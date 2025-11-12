Iran releases first Hebrew-language documentary highlighting 12-day conflict

The film presents a fresh perspective on the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel in June, marking a notable step in Iranian media efforts directed at Israeli audiences.

The documentary explores the hidden confrontation between Iran and Israel in the oil and gas infrastructure sector, an episode that reportedly influenced the course of the conflict and shifted regional power dynamics.

Through analytical storytelling, expert interviews, intelligence data, and visual reconstructions, the film aims to provide a realistic portrayal of Iran’s strategic decision-making and military capabilities, countering narratives commonly presented by Western and Israeli media.

“Missiles Over Bazan” is intended to communicate directly with the Israeli public from a position of strength, revealing aspects of the conflict that have remained largely unknown to Hebrew-speaking audiences.

Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has instructed the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to establish an international Hebrew-language television channel.

The network will serve as a platform to respond to Israeli media campaigns and promote Iran’s perspective in the region, according to an official resolution under the country’s national cultural, social, media, scientific, and technological policies.