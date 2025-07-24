Iran reformists call for national reconciliation, political freedoms in meeting with president

According to Jamaran news website, key demands included lifting the house arrest of opposition leaders Mir Hossein Mousavi and Zahra Rahnavard, releasing political prisoners, and granting a general amnesty to Iranians prosecuted for expressing dissent.

Prominent reformist figures, including Seyed Hassan Rasouli and Ezzatollah Taghvaian, emphasized the urgent need to revise state policies on governance, civil liberties, and foreign relations.

They called for an end to restrictive vetting by the Guardian Council and a shift toward inclusive political participation, Jamaran added.

Other proposals included improving dialogue with Generation Z, lifting internet restrictions, and promoting transparent communication between state officials and the public.

Mohammad Salari warned that without structural reforms, the unity shown during Iran’s recent 12-day conflict with Israel might not endure.

The meeting also included appeals for re-evaluating national security strategies and enhancing Iran’s global engagement, including potential dialogue with the U.S.

According to Jamaran, reformist leaders urged Pezeshkian to use his mandate and the Leader’s support to initiate meaningful change and restore public trust.