Iran’s Reformist party hails missile operation against Israel

Azar Mansoori posted a message on her Instagram social media account, reading, “When it comes to the homeland, we stand united and with one voice against the evildoers

According to the reformist news outlet Hammihan which ran the story, the statement reflects a broader sentiment within Iran, where political factions often set aside their differences to confront external threats.

Hammihan added, just days after a message by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which sought to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and the government, the unity is seen as crucial in facing what they perceive as aggression from Israel and its allies.