Iran Red Crescent chief: 126 women, 41 children martyred in Israeli aggression; over 8,200 homes destroyed

Speaking at a press conference alongside Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, Kolivand confirmed that over 8,200 residential units were destroyed across various provinces.

He further noted that five Red Crescent aid workers were martyred, as Israeli forces deliberately targeted ambulances and emergency responders.

Kolivand emphasized the extensive war crimes committed by Israel, including attacks on hospitals and intensive care units, which have been documented and submitted to international bodies such as the International Committee of the Red Cross.

He added that the Iranian Red Crescent, in cooperation with the International Red Cross representative in Iran, inspected several affected areas to verify the scale of the atrocities.

Despite the devastation, including burning homes and casualties among women and children, Kolivand praised the courage and dedication of his colleagues who continued rescue and relief operations throughout the conflict.

More than 80 countries have expressed solidarity with Iran’s Red Crescent regarding these crimes.