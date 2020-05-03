Iran Records Lowest Number of Daily Fatalities Caused by COVID-19

Iran says only 47 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, recording the country’s lowest number of daily fatalities in almost two months.

Kianoush Jahanpour, the Health Ministry’s spokesman, said on Sunday the new fatalities increase the death toll to 6,203.

He also confirmed 976 new cases of infection, raising the overal cases to 97,424.

The spokesman said 2,690 patients are currently in severe conditions of the disease.

He also noted that so far 496,273 COVID-19 tests have been taken.