Iran Records Lowest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll in Weeks

Iran’s Health Ministry says only 60 people have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily death toll in more than a month.

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in his Sunday briefing that the new fatalities increase the overall death toll to 5,710.

He further confirmed 1,153 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 90,481.

Jahanpour said 69,657 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospital.

3,079 patients are currently in severe conditions, he added.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in Iran, he said, 421,313 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.