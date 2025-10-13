Iran reaffirms commitment to NPT and safeguards, criticizes Europe’s “hostile” approach

Speaking on Monday, Baqaei said that Iran has sought to maintain constructive engagement with the IAEA under the framework of the Cairo understanding. However, he added, “the opposite parties, particularly the three European countries, have failed to take advantage of the goodwill approach.”

Baghai, emphasized that for the Islamic Republic of Iran, October 18 marks the end of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 concerning the Iran nuclear deal and the lifting of restrictions outlined in the resolution.

He stated, “We believe that Resolution 2231 should conclude on schedule. The Security Council has not made any decision on this, and what has been announced is the result of actions by three European countries— the UK, France, and Germany.”

Referring to the strikes by the US and Israel in June against Iran, he pointed out that Iran had already warned that any hostile measures, including attempts to revive previously annulled UNSC resolutions, would render implementation of the Cairo understanding impossible.

Baqaei noted that while diplomatic exchanges continue, “there is currently no plan for new meetings or contacts in the coming days.”

Addressing a reported message from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed via Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming Israel does not want to pursue the path of hostilities with Iran, Baqaei said Iran “listens to friendly countries but remains fully alert,” stressing that Iran will preserve its defensive posture given Israel’s record of “deception.”

He criticized the latest joint anti-Iran statement by the UK, France and Germany as “repetitive and insincere,” urging Europe to demonstrate independence and restore its diplomatic credibility.