Iran ready to cooperate with Singapore in security, counter-terrorism, narcotics

As part of his meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held talks with his counterpart from Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan. The two sides discussed bilateral issues especially trade and economic cooperation.

The top Iranian diplomat touched on the growing political and parliamentary relations between the two countries, and mentioned the challenges in the economic relations between the two sides and called for these challenges to be addressed.

He also referred to the agreement to support joint ventures between the two countries, stating that it is necessary to form a trade and commerce working group between Iran and Singapore.

The agreement to avoid double taxation, which is currently ready to be signed by the two sides, was another issue mentioned by the Iranian foreign minister in this meeting.

Amirabdollahian also stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes Singapore’s investment in the oil and petrochemical industry, as well as the development of ports and tourism, and announced Iran’s readiness to cooperate in the fields of security, counter-terrorism, narcotics, organized crime and cyber security.

He said Iran is ready to cooperate with ASEAN and welcomes a joint commission between Iran and Singapore.

During the meeting, the Singaporean foreign minister described as stable, respectful and excellent the ties between the two sides.

Balakrishnan referred to the Singaporean president’s visit to Tehran, stressing that his country is ready to develop cooperation with Iran and said there is vast potential for expanding bilateral relations.

It should be noted that the two sides also discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan and Yemen.