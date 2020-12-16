Iran Raps Any Move against Maritime Security after Jeddah Tanker Blast

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has denounced any threat to maritime security after the recent explosion of an oil tanker in the Red Sea.

Asked about the recent explosion and fire in an oil tanker in the Red Sea, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday, “The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any provocation and destructive action harming maritime security and safety and the freedom of international trade.”

He also reaffirmed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s constant stance on maintaining regional stability and security, expressing hope that the countries in the region would step up efforts to strengthen cooperation to ensure maritime security, fight against pirates, and combat the trade of illicit materials in order to achieve sustainable regional security.

His comments came after an explosion struck a Singapore-flagged oil tanker off Saudi Arabia’s port city of Jeddah on the Red Sea on Monday morning.

Saudi authorities said the fuel transport ship was attacked by an explosive-laden boat. No casualties or injuries has been reported among the 22 sailors on board.

The blast comes after a number of security incidents concerning Saudi oil infrastructure.

On November 25, an explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker while at berth in the Saudi port of Shuqaiq. Riyadh blamed Yemeni forces for the mine attack. The Houthis forces, who are fighting a Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, did not comment on the incident.

Houthis, however, did claim a missile attack that had struck a Saudi Aramco oil company distribution station in Jeddah on November 23.