President Raisi says every drop of Palestinian blood brings Israel closer to downfall

“Every drop of Palestinian blood brings the Zionists closer to downfall, and the Zionist regime cannot compensate for its defeats with these atrocities,” the president declared on Wednesday while addressing a massive gathering of people in Tehran.

“Which human being accepts this heinous crime? Killing women and children, attacking hospitals—this marks the end for the Zionist regime,” he added.

President Raisi noted that in addition to a military defeat, the Israelis have recently suffered “security and intelligence setbacks” at the hands of the resistance front.

Raisi also emphasized the rising global resentment towards the Israeli regime and its principal supporter, the United States.

“Look at the global public’s hatred towards the Zionist regime and the Americans and how people worldwide have expressed their abhorrence for their crimes,” he said.

“Today, all conscientious individuals detest these horrific crimes, and this is a defeat for the Zionist regime and America. Today, a global consensus has been formed, and the (global) society condemns the occupying regime, which has committed so many crimes against women and children.”

The president pointed to international organizations and countries that merely sufficed to condemn the Israeli crimes, and asked, “Is condemning enough? Are nations satisfied with just condemnation? Is expressing outrage sufficient? Therefore, today, Muslim nations are waiting for effective actions.”

Raisi maintained that the international community should take concrete and meaningful actions to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes against humanity.

Israel has been raining bombs on the Gaza Strip for the past 12 days since Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against Israel in response to the regime’s campaign of aggression, violation and bloodshed against Palestinians.

The health ministry in Gaza now says a total of 3,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids while over 12,000 others have sustained injuries.

The indiscriminate bombing by Israel, particularly the attack on a hospital in the coastal region, has sparked outrage and widespread condemnation.

On Tuesday, more than 500 people, including women and children, lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Reports indicate that thousands of Palestinians were present at the hospital when the attack took place.