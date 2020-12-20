Iran, Qatar Call for Enhancement of Sports Ties

Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth Masoud Soltanifar has met with Qatari Minister of Culture and Sports Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali.

In the meeting which came during his day-long visit to Doha, Soltanifar expressed his gratitude to the Qatari official for inviting him to visit Qatar and for hosting the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League as well as its final match held between Iran’s Persepolis team and Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea.

The Iranian minister highlighted the importance of enhancing sports relations between the two sides.

In line with the implementation of a Tehran-Doha sports agreement, Soltanifar invited the Qatari minister to visit Iran to finalize and sign the plan.

The Qatari minister, in turn, said he was ready to form a joint committee with Iran to exchange views on sports and cultural issues.

Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali expressed hope he will visit Iran by next summer.