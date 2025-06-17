Iran vows proportional response to any attacks by Israel

In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, President Pezeshkian stated that at any level the Zionist regime attacks, it will be met with an equal response.

He emphasized: “We do not seek to escalate the conflict, but we will defend Iran’s territory against any aggression in a manner that they will regret.”

Pezeshkian said that Iran seeks peace; therefore, it engaged in nuclear negotiations with the US and demonstrated its willingness to reach an agreement within the framework of international regulations. A US representative in the nuclear talks informed Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi that the Zionist regime will act only with US approval, he pointed out that prior to the new round of negotiations, the regime attacked Iran, indicating that the US had given the Zionists the green light for such actions.

The Iranian president also expressed gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for his efforts to promote peace, stating that if the US wishes to continue negotiations, it must first stop Israel’s regional assaults.

In response, President Erdogan reported on his recent conversation with the US President Donald Trump, emphasizing that Israel must halt its attacks, and only then can Iran and the US engage in nuclear negotiations.

He added that Turkey is ready to host these discussions.