Thursday, September 19, 2024
Iran president says unity key to foreign policy success, calls for expanding global ties based on mutual respect

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a meeting with members of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, emphasized that national unity and cohesion are essential for foreign policy success.

He stated, “The country’s salvation depends on unity and a shared perspective, supported both by scientific evidence and the Quran.”

He stressed that his administration’s decisions are based on well-reasoned, expert opinions, free from factional, religious, or ethnic biases. “Our goal is to institutionalize this approach,” he said.

On foreign policy, Pezeshkian underscored expanding relations with all nations based on mutual respect. “We seek peace and friendship, with no quarrel with any country, but we will not accept coercion,” he added.

Criticizing certain countries for supporting the Israeli atrocities in Gaza while claiming to uphold democracy, he said, “These nations must explain how they justify supporting the killing of women and children while accusing others of human rights violations.”

Pezeshkian also emphasized strengthening ties with neighboring countries, particularly in energy, transportation, and trade, to turn Iran into a regional hub.

