Iran president says Tehran ready to share scientific expertise with friendly countries

Raisi said the relations of cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka have been developing throughout the years since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian president stressed the remarkable progress the country has made in various fields, not least science and technology, despite the Western sanctions regime.

He also encouraged more activity on the part of the joint commission of economic cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka.

“Certain countries, including Sri Lanka, have great capacities for progress if they eliminate foreign interference by colonial powers,” President Raisi added.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister, for his part, praised Iran for its remarkable achievements in various sectors, the Western sanctions notwithstanding.

He also touched on the constructive activities of Iranian companies in Sri Lanka, saying his country is wiling to expand cooperation with Iran particularly in the fields of economy, technology and medical sciences.