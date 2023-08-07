Monday, August 7, 2023
type here...
Media WireScience and Technology

Iran president says Tehran ready to share scientific expertise with friendly countries

By IFP Media Wire
Ebrahim Raisi and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has stated that the country is ready to share its scientific expertise with friendly nations, including Sri Lanka. He made the remarks at a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in Tehran on Sunday.

Raisi said the relations of cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka have been developing throughout the years since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian president stressed the remarkable progress the country has made in various fields, not least science and technology, despite the Western sanctions regime.

He also encouraged more activity on the part of the joint commission of economic cooperation between Iran and Sri Lanka.

“Certain countries, including Sri Lanka, have great capacities for progress if they eliminate foreign interference by colonial powers,” President Raisi added.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister, for his part, praised Iran for its remarkable achievements in various sectors, the Western sanctions notwithstanding.

He also touched on the constructive activities of Iranian companies in Sri Lanka, saying his country is wiling to expand cooperation with Iran particularly in the fields of economy, technology and medical sciences.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks