Iran president pledges again would try to promote ‘fairness’, ‘justice’

Massoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in his endorsement ceremony on Sunday before the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as senior current and former officials.

Pezeshkian stated that his administration would follow the path and general guidelines specified by the Leader.

He acknowledged that he has an onerous task during his tenure and said he is aware that people who voted for him expect great changes.

In his speech, the president said, “Let’s join hands to restore dignity and honor to our country, and this is only possible with unity, abiding by the law, and unity.”

He demanded the elites, civil institutions, and the nation help the ruling system create an atmosphere of vitality, hope and lasting confidence.

Earlier on Sunday, the Leader’s office released a message that endorsed the popular vote for Pezeshkian and appointed him as the ninth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Pezeshkian promised on his presidential campaign trail, among others, that he would make efforts to resuscitate a 2015 nuclear accord with the West in order to lift relentless US-led sanctions and improve the country’s fragile economy.