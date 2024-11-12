President Pezeshkian emphasizes need for improved foreign relations

He reassured that Iran should approach friends with kindness and adversaries with measured diplomacy.

President Pezeshkian reviewed the efforts of the current Iranian administration to address foreign policy challenges, highlighting positive progress with neighboring countries.

He noted successful meetings and agreements with China and Russia aimed at accelerating bilateral projects, such as China’s interest in infrastructure projects and Russia’s cooperation on transit routes and gas pipelines.

The Iranian President also mentioned talks with India, which has expressed a strong desire to expedite the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port, along with the Persian Gulf countries seeking to activate transit corridors with Iran.

President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to expanding relations globally, including with European nations, though he noted recent disruptions instigated by the Israeli regime.

Pezeshkian underscored the need for carefully managed relations, including with the United States, to navigate inevitable regional and international interactions.