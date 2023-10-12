Iran president discusses Palestine-Israel conflict with Saudi Crown Prince

Iran and Saudi Arabia have said that the Israeli regime’s crimes and the United States’ green light for the atrocities stand to invite “destructive insecurity” for the Zionist regime and its supporters.

The remarks were made on Wednesday in the first telephone conversation to take place between President Raisi and MbS, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian chief executive’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comments came after the Gaza Strip’s resistance movements initiated their biggest operation against Israel in years on Saturday in response to the occupying regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodshed and destruction against Palestinians.

Codenamed the al-Aqsa Storm Operation, the campaign killed at least 1,200 Israeli forces and settlers, and led to many others among them being taken hostage by the resistance groups.

Shedding further light on the contents of the conversation between Raisi and bin Salman, Jamshidi said, “…the 2 agreed on the need to end war crimes against Palestine.”

Israel has responded to the Palestinian operation by waging a “long” war against Gaza, for which it has called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists.

The Israeli war has killed at least 1,200 Palestinians and injured over 5,000 others.

The military campaign has seen the regime leveling entire districts and featured its use of banned white phosphorous munitions against densely populated neighborhoods.

Earlier this week, Israeli Minister for Military Affairs Yoav Gallant announced a “total blockade” to stop food and fuel from reaching Gaza, home to 2.3 million people.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said he was “deeply distressed” by Israel’s announcement of the complete siege.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially,” Guterres stressed.