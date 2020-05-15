Iran President Gives Orders to Support Businesses, Regulate Auto Market

The Iranian president has instructed the caretaker of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade to adopt the necessary measures to manage the market and support businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic.

President Hassan Rouhani on Friday gave several instructions to Hossein Modarres Khiabani, saying it falls upon him to implement the directives.

“It is all the more necessary to seriously take action to control the market, support consumers, create a climate of tranquility for businesses, create transparency between producers and consumers, and meet the logical demands of people, business owners and government,” said the president in a phone conversation with the caretaker minister.

President Rouhani underlined the need to make detailed planning to manage the market in order to provide basic commodities needed by people.

“Constant monitoring of the market in order to provide fundamental commodities required by people and control supply and demand will definitely play a pivotal role in managing prices,” President Rouhani said.

“Efforts should also be made seriously to remove the concerns of producers and factory owners with regards to the procurement of raw material,” he noted.

The president also touched upon the disorder on the auto market. He said clear planning is required to eliminate the middleman and supply automobiles to people directly and at reasonable prices.

He also said attempts should be made to boost production in the country.