Iran president-elect issues general plea for consultation on cabinet members 

The statement issued on Thursday reads, “Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian believes in and needs the opinion and participation of scientific and specialized associations and institutions, NGOs and political parties to pick the most qualified members in the 14th administration, including ministers, vice presidents and heads of large government organizations.”

Abiding by the Constitution, having a good track record and reputation, honesty, and courage, having a nationalistic view, avoiding extremist, factional, and ethnic tendencies, being the voice of the voiceless, fulfilling the demands of women, youth and ethnic groups are some of the characteristics the statement has highlighted for the prospective candidates.

Meanwhile, a former member of Iran’s Expediency Council and a reformist political activist revealed that the president-elect, in an unprecedented move, has formed five working groups and has asked each group to make a shortlist of three candidates for each ministry.

Mohammad Hashemi explained that Pezeshkian is weighing in on the issues and has put the sanctions-hit economy and people’s livelihood high on the agenda of his priorities.

Pezeshkian, a cardiac surgeon by profession and a reformist politician, won the snap presidential election in Iran in a runoff on July 5.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board has earlier stated that the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s President-Elect will be held in the Parliament on July 30.