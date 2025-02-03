Iran’s president orders budget for National Olympic Committee’s participation in Intl. games 

It follows a decision by the relevant Iranian authorities to withdraw from the Islamic Solidarity Games due to budget constraints.

Pezeshkian issued the order following efforts by Minister of Sports and Youth Ahmad Donyamali.

Previously, Seyed Amir Hosseini, former secretary of the National Olympic Committee, spoke about the committee’s decision to withdraw from the Islamic Solidarity Games.

He said the current secretary of the Olympic Committee announced Iran’s withdrawal due to budgetary issues and suggested that Iran would focus instead on the upcoming Asian Games.

Hosseini went on to say that this decision contradicts the 14th government’s policy of strengthening cooperation with Muslim countries and the situation is the repetition of past mistakes.