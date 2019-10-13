Iran Planning to Use Nanotechnology in Petroleum Industry

The MoU on market development and application of nanotechnology products and services in the Oil and Gas Industry was signed between Vice-President Sorena Sattari and Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh on Saturday.

The two sides sealed the agreement during the opening ceremony of 12th Nanotechnology Exhibition – Iran Nano 2019 – in Tehran.

At the ceremony, Sattari appreciated the Ministry of Oil’s support for knowledge-based companies and start-ups, and said a Petroleum Innovation Zone is to be launched as the next step.

“By taking these measures, an ecosystem where young creative youths are active will be launched within the next six years in an indigenous atmosphere where petroleum products are supplied domestically.”

For his part, Zanganeh said this measure is also aimed at contributing to the boom in technology and innovation.

“The start-ups and knowledge-based companies present at this fair have good activities supported by the ministry of oil,” underlined Zanganeh.

“In general, we continue this strategy as we have supported the technological work of researchers so far, but we keep this move organised in order to achieve our goals in the framework of standard rules.”

The agreement signed between the vice presidency and oil ministry was in line with the Iranian Leader’s policies and guidelines aimed at flourishing the knowledge-based economy, countering cruel sanctions and increasing the employment of expert staff.

The goals of this MoU are to use nanotechnology-based products and services in the petroleum industry, to develop and promote nanotechnology to meet the needs of the petroleum industry, and to help develop the market for nanotech companies.